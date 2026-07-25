Officially: Barcelona surprise their fans with an unexpected signing

Barcelona sprung a surprise on their fans this Saturday with a second signing for the women's side ahead of the 2026-2027 season. In comes 24-year-old American goalkeeper Tyler McCamey, arriving from Dallas Trinity on a free transfer.

The Catalan club confirmed in an official statement that McCamey, who made 16 appearances for her previous side last season, will complete the formal signing of her new contract in the coming days at the club's headquarters. President Joan Laporta and women's football director Xavier Puig will both be present.

Her arrival lands just days after the club unveiled Dutch goalkeeper Renée van Aasten, part of a wider plan to bolster the goalkeeping department before the new campaign kicks off.

McCamey fills the gap left by Tècnica Font, whose Blaugrana contract expired before she joined the Badalona women's team. That leaves coach Pere Romeu with three keepers to call upon: Cata Coll, Gemma Font and new arrival Tyler McCamey, ready to guard the net in domestic and continental competitions.

Barcelona's swift work in the market shows just how determined the management are to add depth to the women's squad. The aim is simple: keep delivering the sky-high standards the team have set in recent years.