Officially: Barcelona player moves to a Gulf club

Qatar's Al-Markhiya have landed their man. The two clubs struck a deal for the transfer, with Barcelona keeping a percentage of any future sale.

According to the newspaper "Sport", Roger Martinez is leaving Barcelona to join Al-Markhiya, who compete in the Qatari second division.

Born in Badalona, the 22-year-old was gearing up for his second season with the reserve team after returning to Barcelona in the summer of 2025.

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The midfielder had arrived on a free transfer and signed a two-year contract until June 2027. It marked his second spell with the Catalan club, having spent time at the La Masia academy between 2013 and 2016.

A serious injury wrecked his first season with Barcelona Atlètic. Roger tore the lateral meniscus in his right knee and went under the knife in early February, with an initial recovery estimate of between five and six months.

Before that, he had played 14 matches with the reserve team, starting eight of them and providing two assists.

The injury robbed him of the consistency needed to show the full potential the club sees in him. Barcelona's management remain happy with his progress and the attitude he showed throughout, fully aware that a major physical setback derailed his campaign.

Enter Al-Markhiya. Their project won the player over, part of a league keen to develop itself and pull in talent, and the financial terms proved tempting too.

Those handling the deal see it as a golden chance for Roger to rediscover his level and take on a pivotal role after difficult months on the sidelines.

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At 22, the midfielder still has a promising future ahead of him. Roger closes his second Barcelona chapter to begin something entirely different in Qatar, joining a team that has shown real faith in him. There he will look to reclaim his standing and recover the form the injury never let him sustain at Barcelona Atlètic.







