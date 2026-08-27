Barcelona have officially confirmed the signing of Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, who arrives from Turkey's Fenerbahce to bolster the Blaugrana's options between the posts.

The club said in a statement on its official website: "An agreement has been reached between FC Barcelona and Fenerbahce for the transfer of the Croatian goalkeeper, who has signed a four-season contract until 30 June 2030."

Livakovic came up through the youth ranks at Zadar and Zagreb before breaking into the Zagreb first team for the 2012/13 campaign in the Croatian top flight. He spent four seasons there, then moved to Dinamo Zagreb in 2016/17.

Seven seasons followed with Dinamo. He played 295 matches, conceded 249 goals, kept 137 clean sheets and won seven league titles. Those displays earned him a move to Fenerbahce in the summer of 2023.

Two seasons in Istanbul brought 74 appearances and 24 clean sheets. He then joined Girona on loan in the summer of 2025, but never featured.

A winter-window loan took the Croatian back to Dinamo Zagreb. He played 15 matches, conceded just 10 goals and kept eight clean sheets, helping the side to another league title.

For Croatia, Livakovic has been a fixture since 2017. He has featured at the last three World Cups (2018, 2022, 2026) and the last two European Championships (2021, 2024), and he collected silver and bronze medals at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups respectively.

His future at Barca is still up in the air. He could stay as second-choice goalkeeper or head out on loan for a season, before returning next term once veteran Pole Wojciech Szczesny's contract expires.















