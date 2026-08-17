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FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-TRAININGAFP
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Officially: Barcelona announces player's move to Ajax

Barcelona
Ajax
J. Torrents
LaLiga
Eredivisie
Spain
Netherlands

A new challenge

Barcelona have offloaded one of their promising talents to Ajax in the current summer transfer window.

Barcelona said, in a statement on their official account on "X": "Jofre Torrents will move to Ajax."

They added: "Barcelona and Ajax have reached an agreement regarding the transfer of defender Jofre Torrents to the Dutch club."

The statement concluded: "The club would like to express its gratitude to Jofre Torrents for his commitment, professionalism and dedication throughout all these years in defending the Blaugrana shirt, and wishes him every success in this new stage of his professional career."

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