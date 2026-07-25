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Officially: Atlético Madrid compensate for the Bernardo Silva deal from Paris

B. Silva
K. Lee
Paris Saint-Germain
Atletico Madrid
LaLiga
Portugal
South Korea
France
Spain

Atlético seal it

Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of a Paris Saint-Germain midfielder in the current summer window, turning to a fresh target after missing out on Portugal's Bernardo Silva.

Silva had been linked with a move to Atleti. He chose Real Madrid instead once his Manchester City spell ended, forcing Los Rojiblancos to hunt for an alternative with similar qualities.

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Announcing the deal on their official website, the Madrid club confirmed South Korea's Lee Kang-in had joined from PSG on a contract running until the summer of 2031.

Diego Simeone requested the signing himself. Press reports put the cost at 35 million euros.

Club Friendlies
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Club Friendlies
Mallorca crest
Mallorca
MLL
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG

Atleti become the third Spanish club of the South Korean's career. He turned out for Valencia and Real Mallorca before his move to PSG in the summer of 2023.



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