Officially: Arsenal renew Arteta's contract

Arsenal have handed Mikel Arteta a new long-term deal, tying the Spaniard to the Gunners until 2030.

Arteta guided Arsenal to the Premier League title last season, their first since 2004. He also took them to the Champions League final, where they lost on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain.

In a statement on their official website on Wednesday, Arsenal said: "We are delighted to announce that Mikel Arteta has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal."

The club added: "The new agreement reflects our shared belief that the progress we have made and the success of last season represent the beginning of a special period in our history."

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They continued: "Mikel became our seventh manager to win the title last season, as we were crowned champions for the fourteenth time. It was our fourth Premier League title, and our first in 22 years."

Arsenal went on: "Together, we continue to focus on building on this success, competing for major titles in a sustainable way, and continuing to strengthen the deep bond between the club and our supporters."

Co-chairmen Stan and Josh Kroenke said: "It has been a wonderful journey so far, and we are excited for what the future holds in this special relationship. Last season was a historic moment in Arsenal's history, a moment in which we created memories that will last a lifetime. And we are determined to make many more of them in the years to come."

The pair added: "We have a special bond with Mikel. We are extremely proud of everything we have achieved since his return to the club in 2019."

Arteta, for his part, said: "It is a great honour to commit my future to the club and to continue working with exceptional people who want the best for Arsenal. This club is unique, with its distinctive character and the feeling it gives you, and I feel very proud that our journey together will continue."

He went on: "We have already built a special bond and created memories that will last a lifetime, and what is truly exciting is that this is just the beginning of what we can achieve together. I am extremely grateful to Stan and Josh for their trust and support, and it is an honour for me to lead this club during this special period of its 140-year history."

The Spaniard concluded: "This is a moment of great pride for me and my family. I feel the love and respect from our wonderful supporters, and in turn I give them back the same love and respect."

Appointed Arsenal head coach in December 2019, Arteta has taken charge of 361 matches across all competitions. His win rate of 62.05% is the best of any full-time manager in the London club's history.







