Officially: Al-Diriyah signs Sadio Mané's friend

Newly promoted Al-Diriyah have landed one of the standout signings of the summer window, completing a deal for veteran Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye. It's a statement of intent ahead of their first campaign among Saudi football's heavyweights.

The club confirmed the move on their official channels, making Gueye one of the biggest names they've recruited for the new season. His years on European pitches bring a wealth of experience to the squad.

Al-Diriyah unveiled their new man with a flourish, writing across their platforms: "Here in the cradle of champions.. from the dallah of glory, a cup of coffee for 'Idrissa Gueye'."

A second post kept the celebration going: "He settled for nothing but resolve.. when needed, for the sake of his glory he spreads a wing and soars, Idrissa came to us, a bird among the birds of good fortune," a nod to the player's standing and the experience he's expected to add.

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At 36, Gueye boasts a career packed with mileage. He has played 569 matches at club and international level, 30 of them in the UEFA Champions League, alongside 135 caps for Senegal.

His CV features some of Europe's biggest clubs: Lille and Paris Saint-Germain in France, plus Aston Villa and Everton in England. Standout displays throughout his career established him as one of the finest midfielders of his generation.

Gueye's arrival hands Al-Diriyah a crucial dose of experience before they take their first steps in the Roshn League. He'll be tasked with helping the side cope with the competition's strength and passing on his know-how to the group over the season ahead.