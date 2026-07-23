Officially: Al-Diriyah signs former Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr goalkeeper

Al-Diriyah, newly promoted to the Saudi Roshn League, have signed the former Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr goalkeeper during the current summer transfer window.

The club confirmed the move on their official "X" account, announcing the arrival of Saudi goalkeeper Amin Al-Bukhari on a free transfer after his contract with Al-Fateh expired.

Al-Diriyah turned to Al-Bukhari only after missing out on fellow Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais, who instead joined Al-Hilal.

His arrival makes Al-Bukhari the club's fourth summer recruit. He follows Saeed Al-Rubaie from Al-Akhdoud, Hattan Bahebri from Al-Kholood and Senegalese defender Clayton Dianidy from Greek side Aris Thessaloniki.

Al-Diriyah will become the seventh Saudi league club the 29-year-old has represented. He has previously turned out for Al-Ittihad, Al-Ain, Al-Ettifaq, Damac and Al-Fateh, as well as Al-Nassr, who kept him on their books between 2020 and 2025.

This marks Al-Diriyah's first appearance in the Saudi Roshn League. They earned promotion by beating Al-Ula in the play-off final of the Yelo First Division League.