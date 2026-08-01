Wydad Athletic Club have resolved the question of Ayman El Hassouni's return, confirming the veteran midfielder has signed a one-season deal. The contract also carries a clause allowing a further year under terms agreed between both parties.

According to Moroccan website "Al-Batola", the Red club's management welcomed El Hassouni's return. His wealth of experience and deep familiarity with Wydad's culture and principles, they noted, will prove a vital asset for the technical set-up across the new season.

Club chiefs praised the player's technical quality and leadership. Those traits, they expect, will lift the collective performance and push the team towards its sporting targets and the demands of a vast fan base.

The signing fits Wydad's approach in the current summer window. They want experienced heads in the squad ahead of the decisive fixtures awaiting them at national and African level next season.