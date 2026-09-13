Official statement: why was Haaland's goal awarded in the Manchester derby?

The Premier League has officially revealed why Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's goal against Manchester United stood on Sunday evening at Old Trafford, in the fourth round of the Premier League.

Haaland fired City to a 1-0 win over United with a goal that sparked plenty of controversy, taking the Citizens to 12 points from a perfect record, second place, level with leaders Arsenal but behind on goal difference.

Josko Gvardiol swung a cross into the box and it reached the Norwegian, who stuck it in the net. The linesman's flag went up for offside. Referee Michael Oliver initially chalked the goal off, before the video referee stepped in to review the incident and check the call.

Once he had gone to the video technology, Oliver awarded the goal to Manchester City, sparking furious protests from the United players.

The Premier League commented via the official website on the goal, saying: "59th minute: Erling Haaland scores a goal to put Manchester City ahead, but the assistant referee raises his flag to indicate that the Norwegian player was offside".

It added: "The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) reviewed the referee's decision not to award the goal on grounds of offside, and determined that Haaland was in an onside position and recommended awarding the goal".

The statement continued: "The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) also considered that, although Enzo Fernandez was in an offside position, he did not play the ball".

On the sending off of City star Phil Foden in the 23rd minute after his kick on Bruno Fernandes, the League said: "The referee's decision to send off Foden with a red card for violent conduct was checked and confirmed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR)".

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