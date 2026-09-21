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Juventus v FC Internazionale - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

Official statement: urgent surgery for Juventus star after suffering a broken hand

Juventus
R. Kolo Muani
Serie A
Italy
France

When will he return to matches?

Juventus have announced that their striker Randal Kolo Muani underwent successful surgery to treat a fracture in his hand, following the 2-0 win over Atalanta.

The centre-forward picked up the injury in an accidental collision during yesterday's Serie A clash at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, a match the Bianconeri won 2-0.

Doctors diagnosed a fracture in the proximal phalanx bone, an injury that required surgery and a bone fixation procedure.

 Serie A free on stc tv for subscribers of Beti Fiber, Mafoutar 4, Max, and Pro 4 and 5 packagesWatch now!

Dr Loris Pegoli carried out the operation today at the J Medical centre in Turin, part of the club's Continassa complex.

Serie A
Cagliari crest
Cagliari
CGL
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV

Kolo Muani can be back in training within two days, which leaves him available to coach Luciano Spalletti after the international break.

 Serie A free on stc tv for subscribers of Beti Fiber, Mafoutar 4, Max, and Pro 4 and 5 packagesWatch now!

The former Paris Saint-Germain star has scored one goal and provided two assists in six official matches for the Bianconeri this season.

Juventus are already coping without a long list of absentees: Manuel Locatelli, Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram, Juan Cabal, Andrea Cambiaso, Kamil Grabara, Jeremie Boga and Jeff Ekhator.

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