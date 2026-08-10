Real Madrid released an official statement on Monday, following a natural disaster in South America.

Real Madrid said, in a statement on its official website: "The club, its president and its board of directors express their condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the entire Colombian people, following the earthquake that struck this beloved country in recent hours."

It added: "On behalf of Real Madrid, we wish to convey our solidarity and offer our best wishes for a swift recovery to the injured, and we extend to them all our feelings of affection and support."

A powerful earthquake tore through Colombia and other countries in Latin America on Monday. It has killed at least 69 people and injured hundreds, according to an initial toll of victims.

