Official statement: Real Madrid confirms its economic strength with staggering figures

Real Madrid's board of directors met on 28 July 2026 and drew up the annual financial statements for the 2025-2026 financial year.

The club declared in an official statement that the figures confirm the strength of its economic model, which continues to lead the global sports sector for revenue.

Madrid posted record revenue in world sport. Operating revenue, excluding player transfers, hit 1.221 billion euros, an increase of 3.1% on the previous year.

For the first time, the club broke the 1.2 billion euro barrier, a figure no other sports club in the world has reached, reinforcing its status as the biggest revenue generator in the sector.

Businesses run directly by the club drove that growth. Stadium revenue climbed 11% and marketing revenue 6%, powered by the renewal of major sponsorship deals and the arrival of new sponsors.

Revenue has risen 61% since the 2018-2019 season, though 93% of that growth comes from revenue managed directly by the club. Stadium revenue, for example, has more than doubled (+107%) compared with 2018-2019, the last year before the building work began.