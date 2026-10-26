Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-FIFA-AWARD-BALLONAFP
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

Official statement from the Ballon d'Or after the glaring error

L. Yamal
H. Kane
K. Mbappe
Real Madrid
Barcelona
Bayern Munich
LaLiga
Bundesliga
Champions League
World Cup
Spain
England
France
Germany

Who will claim the title?

The Ballon d'Or organising committee has moved to explain how reports of Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal winning the award ended up online just hours before the ceremony.

Three separate articles had appeared on the official Ballon d'Or website, each one declaring a different nominee the winner.

The committee said in its statement: "Introductory reports about some of the nominees for the Ballon d'Or, prepared by the award's website, were published online by mistake. These articles had been written in advance for each nominee, in anticipation of their possible victory in the award."

"These articles do not in any way reveal the ranking of the top three places, which remains unknown to everyone to date," the statement added.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google