Official statement from Bayern Munich on Kompany's health condition after he collapsed unconscious

Bayern Munich confirmed on Friday that Belgian manager Vincent Kompany, 40, had been rushed to hospital after collapsing while watching the reserve team train at the club's facilities.

The German newspaper "Bild" reported that the incident happened once the first team's session had finished. Kompany had gone to watch Bayern's under-23s when he lost consciousness and needed urgent medical intervention.

In an official statement, the Bavarian club said Kompany would undergo comprehensive examinations at the hospital and remain under medical care. His coaching staff will take charge of training sessions and matches until further notice.

Bayern Munich said in its statement: "Vincent Kompany had to receive medical treatment on Friday, after collapsing during the training of Bayern Munich's amateur team, where the first-team manager was watching the reserve team train. He will undergo comprehensive examinations at the hospital and will remain under medical care, and until further notice, the coaching staff will take charge of training sessions and matches."

Eberl: Kompany's health is our top priority

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Sporting director Max Eberl insisted the manager's wellbeing sits at the very top of the club's concerns, promising Kompany every means of care and support through his treatment and recovery.

Eberl said: "Vincent Kompany's health is our top priority. At Bayern Munich we will do everything we can to ensure his swift recovery. Vinny will receive all the medical care and support he needs, and he will be given all the time he requires."

He added: "His coaching staff, in whom we have complete trust, will take over the duties. Everyone at Bayern Munich wishes Vinny a speedy recovery."