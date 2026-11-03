The Saudi Pro League has postponed the 13th round of the Roshn League, originally scheduled for 5 to 7 November, after the Asian Football Confederation moved to reschedule the 2027 Asian Cup that the Kingdom is hosting.

The decision forms part of a wider review of the season's calendar, the League confirmed in a statement on its official website. Officials want to use the extra room created by the continental tournament's new dates to redistribute fixtures across the rest of the campaign, striking a better balance between match dates and the players' recovery and rehabilitation.

A workshop with the Roshn League clubs will follow, where the proposed changes to the competition schedule go up for discussion and the clubs get their say on how the rounds are distributed and the calendar is shaped.

No new date for the 13th round has been set. The League says it will confirm the fixtures once the review is complete and the updated schedule approved, in coordination with the relevant bodies.

Why was the 2027 Asian Cup postponed?

Saudi Arabia's decision followed the Asian Football Confederation's move to push back the 2027 Asian Cup, which had been pencilled in for the Kingdom between 7 January and 5 February 2027.

The tournament will now run from 23 December 2027 to 21 January 2028. The Confederation reached that call after consulting the local organising committee and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, citing the exceptional circumstances in the region along with the logistical complications and travel disruptions they have caused.