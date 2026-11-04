Official move from Barcelona puts Raphinha in the spotlight: the date is now set

Raphinha will put pen to paper on his new Barcelona contract tomorrow, Thursday, after the two parties agreed terms on an extension until 2030. The deal comes with the Brazilian winger in dazzling, goal-laden form, having fired the team to a 3-0 win over Aston Villa in the Champions League.

Sporting director Deco had announced the renewal agreement during the members' general assembly meeting last September.

Barcelona confirmed in an official statement today, Wednesday, that the signing ceremony will take place tomorrow with club president Joan Laporta in attendance.

In front of goal, the winger is flying. His double against Aston Villa made it three games running on the scoresheet and a brace in back-to-back matches, underlining just how central he has become to Barcelona's attack.

Next matches ATM LaLiga 15:00 BAR

Fermin Lopez teed up the Brazilian for his second, while a slice of individual brilliance from Joao Cancelo set up the other. The strikes took him to 23 Champions League goals in a Barcelona shirt, level with Robert Lewandowski.

That tally lifts Raphinha to third on Barcelona's all-time list of scorers in the competition, drawing level with Lewandowski and sitting behind Luis Suarez on 25. Lionel Messi tops the list with 120 goals in 149 matches.

He has also matched Ronaldinho, reaching 94 goals in a Barcelona shirt across all competitions.

The numbers this season tell the story. Nineteen goals in 13 official matches, with the winger back to his best after the physical troubles that dogged him last season.