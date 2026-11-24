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Manchester United have succeeded in overturning the one-match suspension imposed on their French defender Leny Yoro after the club's appeal against his red card in the Liverpool game was upheld. The player is now available to face Brentford in the Premier League next Saturday.

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Yoro saw a straight red card in the eighth minute of last Sunday's clash with Liverpool for a challenge on Alexander Isak near the penalty area, in a game United lost 4-0 and that marked Mauricio Pochettino's first outing in charge of the Red Devils.

The Football Association has now upheld Manchester United's appeal. Its statement, as reported by the Daily Mail, read: "Leny Yoro's one-match suspension has been lifted after his claim of wrongful dismissal was successful. The Manchester United player was sent off for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity during his team's Premier League match against Liverpool on Sunday 22 November. The Independent Regulatory Commission's written reasons for this decision will be published in due course."

Yoro's dismissal came after he pushed Isak from behind as the striker ran through on goal. Referee Sam Barrott awarded Liverpool a free-kick, and Dominik Szoboszlai converted it to give his side the lead.

United argued in their appeal that Yoro hadn't denied the Liverpool striker an obvious goalscoring opportunity, because goalkeeper Senne Lammens had a chance of reaching the ball before Isak. That was the basis of the club's challenge to the straight red.

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Even so, Howard Webb, chief of Professional Game Match Officials, had defended the referee's call in his analysis of the incident. The foul itself was clear, he insisted. The debate was whether the criteria for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity actually applied.

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According to Webb, the referee weighed the direction of play towards goal, the position of the ball near the penalty area and the presence of only one defender in the path of the attack. He also considered how likely Isak was to keep control of the ball and reach it before the goalkeeper.

Isak had the ball under control and had got past Yoro before the foul brought him down, Webb noted. He did acknowledge, though, that there was a question over whether Lammens could have reached it first.

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The referee, Webb said, made his decision based on his reading of the situation on the pitch before VAR stepped in to review it. He explained: "That was the referee's decision on the field, and then VAR checked it to see whether it was clearly and obviously wrong, and came to the view that it wasn't."

Doubt over whether Isak could reach the ball didn't necessarily make the referee's decision clearly wrong, he added. The striker was moving quickly towards goal, and that supported the referee's view in showing red.

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It's the latest in a string of refereeing decisions that have angered United recently. Webb had already apologised to the club last September after a VAR error in assessing Enzo Fernández's offside position allowed Erling Haaland's goal to stand, handing Manchester City a 1-0 derby win at Old Trafford.

Last season, too, Webb admitted officials got it wrong in United's match against Brentford. The visitors' captain Nathan Collins escaped a red card for tripping Bryan Mbeumo in the penalty area, and United went on to lose 3-1.

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Yoro is therefore available for the Brentford clash at Old Trafford, having faced the prospect of missing it because of his red card against Liverpool. United need to shake off that heavy defeat and find their footing in the Premier League.

They sit 19th in the Premier League table, second from bottom, with just 8 points after 11 rounds and only one win to their name.