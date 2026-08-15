Official clarification: has Pedri suffered a new injury with Barcelona?

Barcelona have addressed the growing controversy over Pedri's absence from group training.

The midfielder returned to the club's sports city last Wednesday alongside the rest of Spain's internationals, but he has not joined his team-mates for group sessions.

Reports claimed Pedri had suffered a fresh injury that could keep him out of Barca's squad at the start of the new season.

Barcelona hit back. The club posted a photo of Pedri on their official account on the "X" network, writing: "Pedri is working on a special preparation programme during the first days of the pre-season period".

Barca open their season next Wednesday against Egypt's Al-Ahly in the Joan Gamper Trophy at the "Spotify Camp Nou" stadium.

