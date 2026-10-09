Barcelona have tied young midfielder Pedro Rodríguez to a new contract until 30 June 2030, securing the future of one of La Masia's brightest talents. His previous deal had been due to expire next June.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the agreement was wrapped up well before Barcelona made it official. The move underlines how highly the club rate the 18-year-old, even with the fierce competition in midfield.

Rodríguez joined Barcelona's academy in 2019 and opened last season with the Juvenil A youth side before earning his promotion to Barcelona Atlètic this summer. He had already featured for the reserves back in 2024, under then-coach Albert Sánchez.

Three of Barcelona Atlètic's four games this season have seen him come off the bench. Then came his first start, in the away win over Tudelano, and he looks set to keep his place for the upcoming meeting with Logroñés.

Vision and passing accuracy are the hallmarks of his game. He can anchor the midfield as a holding player or burst forward into attacking areas, versatility that strengthens his case for a regular role in the reserves.

Next matches BAR LaLiga 12:30 GET

Competition for a midfield spot at Barcelona Atlètic is stiff, with a clutch of promising names fighting for minutes. Pedro Fernández Villar faces a long spell out through injury, Ibrahima Toncara has returned to training and should rejoin the squad list next week, while Oriol Guerín and Mirza Catović have both been away recently on international duty.

Big European clubs have circled in previous seasons, but Pedro chose to stay and build his career at Barcelona. Now he wants to prove himself and nail down a place among the talents La Masia is pinning its hopes on.