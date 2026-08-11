Barcelona have been dealt a painful blow just days before the new season, confirming that Swedish forward Roony Bardghji has torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

The announcement confirmed fears that had been building over the previous hours. Bardghji picked up the injury in training, and the early signs pointed to a serious problem and a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

In a statement on their official website, the Catalan club revealed that Bardghji will go under the knife in the coming days. They stopped short of putting a timeframe on his absence, with the operation and a full assessment still to come.

What makes the setback even crueller is the location. Bardghji has torn the same right knee in which he suffered a previous anterior cruciate ligament rupture during his time at Copenhagen.

At 20, the youngster had been gearing up for the new campaign after making 28 appearances across all competitions last season.

He racked up 21 games in La Liga, five in the Champions League, one in the Copa del Rey and another in the Spanish Super Cup, chipping in with two goals and four assists.

Surgery looks set to derail his plans at the Camp Nou. Cruciate ligament injuries usually demand a long period of recovery and rehabilitation before a player can return.

Bardghji was one of several names linked with a move away during the summer window. He was open to leaving, whether on loan or through a transfer with a buy-back clause.

This fresh injury, though, could turn the calculations of player and club on their head. The focus now shifts to the road back to fitness rather than the hunt for a new home.

For Barcelona, the timing could hardly be worse. The winger's absence lands just as they ramp up for the season, another headache before the official competitions get under way.

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