Barcelona announced on Monday that defender Ronald Araujo will join Liverpool on loan.

Barcelona said in a statement on their official account on the network "X": "Ronald Araujo has moved to Liverpool on loan".

The statement added: "The club has agreed with Liverpool to loan Araujo until 30 June 2027. All the best, Ronald!".

Liverpool confirmed the deal in their own statement: "The club has reached an agreement to sign defender Ronald Araujo on loan from Barcelona during the 2026-2027 season, subject to the successful completion of work permit procedures and international clearance".

The veteran Uruguay international arrives at Anfield having played more than 200 matches for the Catalan side in La Liga.

Since joining Barcelona in 2018, Araujo has won three La Liga titles, including last season's, and he took over as captain earlier this year.

Araujo, 27, will wear the number 33 shirt. He told Liverpool's official website: "I can't wait to get started. I'm very, very happy".

He added: "I'm excited to be here at this great club with such a rich history. I'm excited to meet my team-mates, excited to start playing, and I have great motivation and I'm really looking forward to getting going".

The defender continued: "I think this move was the perfect option for me at this stage of my career. I think it was a necessary step for me. And once I heard about Liverpool's interest, things started moving very, very quickly".

He concluded: "As I said, I'm extremely happy to be here and excited to start. I'm pleased with the interest the club showed, and this was the right step at the right time".



