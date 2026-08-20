Barcelona have settled one of the most compelling stories of the current transfer window. Joao Cancelo is back, the Portuguese full-back signing a permanent contract until the summer of 2029 to begin a third spell in the Catalan club's shirt.

The 32-year-old terminated his contract at Al-Hilal, which had run until 2027, to join Barcelona on a free transfer. He becomes the team's fifth signing this summer after Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi, Jesse Piseo and Rodri.

Cancelo will sign his contract today in the office of president Joan Laporta, joined by his renowned agent Jorge Mendes, sporting vice-president Rafa Yuste, sporting director Deco and football coordinator Bojan Krkic. His official unveiling to the media is set for 1:45pm local time.

The return came at the player's own insistence. Cancelo considered no other offer, and his only dream was to return to the Camp Nou. His striking form in the second half of last season sealed it, thriving under Hansi Flick at left-back across 23 matches in the league, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey to establish himself as a key element.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", the Portuguese full-back arrived in Barcelona last Monday, ahead of new team-mate Rodri, who signed until 2030 and was presented on Tuesday. Only some final touches remained to complete Cancelo's deal, agreed last Sunday after he fell out of the plans of Al-Hilal coach Simone Inzaghi.

There was an intriguing twist last Wednesday. Cancelo turned up at the Camp Nou for the team presentation ceremony before the Joan Gamper Trophy against Egypt's Al-Ahly, wearing the number 2 shirt in the tunnel and eager to appear. The club stopped him from stepping onto the pitch because the official procedures were not complete, and postponed his presentation to today.

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So Cancelo returns to the number 2 shirt in which he previously shone, reuniting with his former Manchester City team-mate Rodri after three and a half years alongside each other. His first spell with Barcelona came in the 2023-2024 season on loan from City under Xavi Hernandez, before he moved to Al-Hilal for 25 million euros.