Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
بيرجوين من مباراة الاتحاد والحزمx/ittihad
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Official: Al-Ittihad sign veteran European star

Transfers
Al Ittihad vs Al-Fayha
Al Ittihad
Al-Fayha
Saudi Pro League
G. Wijnaldum
Saudi Arabia
Netherlands

Short contract

Al-Ittihad club has announced a new signing during the summer transfer window, which officially closed in Saudi Arabia on Sunday evening.

Georginio Wijnaldum will continue his career in Saudi Arabia. It's now official: the former Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool midfielder has signed for Al-Ittihad, a free agent since leaving Al-Ettifaq this summer.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

At 35, the Dutch international has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the Saudi club.

Saudi Roshn League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF

Al-Ittihad confirmed the move on their official social media accounts, posting a picture of Wijnaldum alongside the message: "The Dutchman Wijnaldum joins Al-Ittihad for one sporting season."

Wijnaldum may have left Al-Ettifaq at the start of the current season when his contract expired, but his previous spell in the Roshn League hands him a significant edge as he joins Al-Ittihad. He won't need long to adjust to the atmosphere of the competition or the nature of the rivalries, which could see him slot into the coaching staff's plans quickly.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums


Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google