Egyptian giants Al Ahly have settled the debate over the future of their Moroccan head coach Hussein Amouta, officially announcing the dismissal of him and his backroom staff after Monday evening's 2-0 defeat to Pyramids in the ninth round of the Egyptian Premier League. The board are now moving to choose a new coach to lead the team in the coming period.
Al Ahly confirmed the news in an official statement in the early hours of Tuesday morning: "The club thanked Hussein Amouta and his backroom staff for the period in which they were in charge of the first football team." The club said the decision followed the vision presented by vice-president Yassin Mansour and board member Sayed Abdel Hafiz, the pair tasked with overseeing football matters.
Mansour and Abdel Hafiz will now put forward candidates for the job within the next few hours, according to the statement.
Taking shape: who will replace Amouta at Al Ahly?
On the question of a successor, broadcaster Ibrahim Fayek said on MBC Masr that Al Ahly are leaning towards appointing an Egyptian coach, with four names under consideration while the officials in charge of football make the final call.
Also read: Amouta's failings or Al Ahly's chaos? Which of the two doesn't suit the other?
Ali Maher's appointment as Egypt head coach has narrowed the domestic options. His name had cropped up again and again among the candidates for the Al Ahly job. The board must now look at other names, or turn abroad if a suitable coach is available for the next phase.
Saif Zaher, meanwhile, revealed on his ON Sport programme "Malaab ON Sport" that a majority of the Al Ahly board backed Amouta's dismissal after the Pyramids defeat. It was the coach's first loss in 14 matches across domestic and continental competition this season (11 wins and two draws) since his appointment in mid-June.
Video: A conspiracy against Amouta? Damning accusation against Al Ahly players after Pyramids shock
ON Sport later cited sources saying that Sami Qamsan, Al Ahly's former assistant coach and current head coach of Al Mokawloon Al Arab, tops the list of candidates, making him the most prominent name so far. Whether he gets the job depends on the club failing to land a strong foreign coach who fits the team's current needs. The club have also frozen the players' payments until results improve.
Al Ahly were laboured against Pyramids. Defeat leaves them stuck on 20 points and drops them to third, while Pyramids moved on to 27 points at the top of the table. Arch-rivals Zamalek climbed to second on 22 points after beating El Gouna 2-1 in the same round on Monday.
Since Mahmoud El Khatib was elected club president in November 2017, Al Ahly have gone through Patrice Carteron, Martín Lasarte, René Weiler, Pitso Mosimane, Ricardo Soares, Marcel Koller, José Riveiro, Jess Thorup and then Hussein Amouta. Excluding interim appointments, the next man in will be the tenth head coach of the El Khatib era.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
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Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
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Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
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Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
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