Official: Ajax temporarily part ways with Maher Carrizo

Ajax have loaned Maher Carrizo to FC Copenhagen for the rest of the season, the Amsterdam club announced via their official channels. De Telegraaf and Voetbal International had already reported that an agreement was close.

With Viktor Tsygankov, Steven Berghuis and Oliver Edvardsen all competing on the right wing, Ajax can give Carrizo the chance to pick up experience elsewhere. Copenhagen have not secured an option to buy, though.

The talented forward arrived last winter from Vélez Sarsfield for €6 million. He has since made eight appearances for Ajax's first team without scoring or providing an assist.

Ajax tied Carrizo down until the summer of 2030 and still see a future for the 18-times Argentina Under-20 international, despite sending him out on loan.

Once Berghuis's contract expires after this season, Carrizo will get the chance to prove himself at Ajax. That is also the main reason no option to buy has been included in the loan deal.

Copenhagen are also taking on Carrizo's full salary. He could make his debut on Thursday in the Danish league home match against FC Nordsjaelland.