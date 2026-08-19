'Of course nobody here at Ajax wants that'

Davy Klaassen speaks to Ajax Life about the latest situation at Ajax. The midfielder looks back, among other things, on the home game against sc Heerenveen, when a comfortable 2-0 lead slipped away after the break.

Klaassen does not know whether Sunday's drop-off was necessarily down to fitness. ''There are other factors at play as well. We had a good and intensive pre-season. So I do not think fitness is a problem either. In more difficult moments in the match, it is important that we make good decisions, both with and without the ball.''

The experienced player has already put the draw against Heerenveen behind him. His focus now is on the first meeting with FC Sion in the Conference League play-offs. Klaassen has a fair idea of what awaits in Switzerland on Thursday.

''The coaching staff are preparing us over these days for the specific strengths and weaknesses of FC Sion. We want to produce a good result as the next step towards the main tournament. That is what we are going for,'' said the combative Klaassen, who knows Ajax are facing a crucial two-legged tie in Europe.

''Of course, nobody here wants a season without European football,'' Klaassen says, capturing the feeling within the Ajax squad. ''I do not even want to think about that. So everyone is fully aware of how important Thursday's match is. By the way, I already had that feeling in the earlier rounds as well.''

He ends by thanking the Ajax fans, who will once again fill the away end on Thursday. ''A full away end gives us support, wherever you are. And I also think it is wonderful to see that so many Ajax fans are always there with us. I am very grateful to them for that, because it really is no small thing to keep being there time and again.''

Ajax kick off against FC Sion on Thursday at 20:15. The return leg follows a week later at the Johan Cruyff ArenA.