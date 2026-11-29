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Bayern Munich are limping into their final games of the year. Harry Kane's absence until at least March is a particular blow. Will Bayern find a suitable replacement in January? A veteran is apparently available.

Agent Roger Wittmann believes Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting can step in for Bayern Munich once again and deputise for Kane until he returns.

Could his client be an option for Bayern in the winter transfer window? "Of course he is," Wittmann told Bild when asked about Choupo-Moting, whose contract with the New York Red Bulls expires at the end of December. He also insisted that the 37-year-old still has the quality to help an injury-hit Bayern side.

"He knows the club, doesn't he? And his last season was outstanding," Wittmann said of Choupo-Moting's impressive first season in MLS. He scored 19 goals and provided five assists in 38 competitive appearances for New York.

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His second year in MLS has been a different story. Knee problems kept the former Cameroon international out for months, and he has scored just five goals in 22 games so far. That record hardly makes a compelling case for a return to Bayern Munich.

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Choupo-Moting joined Bayern on a free transfer from PSG at the last minute in the autumn of 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. He proved a reliable deputy for Robert Lewandowski, at least in his first two seasons. After agreeing a contract extension, though, he could not maintain that level in his final season, 2023/24. Bayern let him leave at the end of the campaign. He joined New York in 2025 after spending months without a club.

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Kane's lengthy absence, Choupo-Moting's Bayern past and his availability on a free transfer have fuelled speculation about another return to Munich at the turn of the year. Bild reported that Choupo-Moting is being discussed internally.

"It's up to Bayern to decide. We don't need to recommend him. They know him better than we do, after all. He was in their dressing room every day for years. They know exactly what kind of person and player they would be getting. So I think Bayern will make the right decision and find the right striker in January," Wittmann said amid the speculation.

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Sporting director Max Eberl had recently left the door slightly open to a winter move for a Kane replacement. He stressed, however, that Bayern would need to weigh up any signing against the potential return of players such as Serge Gnabry. Jamal Musiala then suffered another injury to his previously damaged right thigh and could be out for more than six weeks again.

"Before Lille, I said we'd see how things looked when the injured players came back," Eberl said on the sidelines of Bayern's 0-0 draw in Hamburg , when asked about potential winter transfers. "We didn't really feel we needed to do anything. Now this has tragically happened to Jamal, so something has changed. And of course we're looking closely at what needs to be done, and whether anything needs to be done."

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Eberl stopped short of promising a signing, "but I never completely ruled it out either".