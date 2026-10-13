Oddo: “Inzaghi lacked one quality as a footballer”

Massimo Oddo, the former AC Milan player and manager, spoke at length on the Rompipallone podcast. In a short excerpt, the 2006 world champion and 2007 European champion with Milan told a story about his former team-mate and close friend Filippo Inzaghi, now Palermo manager:





"Pippo (Inzaghi) didn’t have a single footballing quality, not one. He was cunning and intelligent. Because he couldn’t dribble, he’d run and knock the ball between your feet, knowing that sooner or later he’d find it in front of him as he ran."





Mark Iuliano also comments

"Pippo had the kind of face you wanted to slap, but in a good way. You might play the whole match away from home, struggling throughout, and he couldn’t get a thing right. Then, in the 92nd minute, he’d manage to score and win you the match."