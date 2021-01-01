Oblak reveals how Atletico Madrid exit could happen amid links to Man Utd & PSG

The highly-rated goalkeeper is not looking to break his contract in Spain, but concedes that a move may happen at some stage

Jan Oblak is not looking for a way out of Atletico Madrid, but a goalkeeper linked with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain admits that the Liga champions may have to sell at some point.

The 28-year-old shot-stopper is tied to a contract through to the summer of 2023, meaning that no decision on his future needs to be made any time soon.

His deal in the Spanish capital also includes a €120 million (£103m/$146m) release clause, making it difficult for any suitors to prise him away from Wanda Metropolitano.

What has been said?

Oblak is expecting to remain in his current surroundings for the foreseeable future, but admits that decision may be taken out of his hands.

The Slovenia international has told Marca: "I can't see the future, neither myself nor the club nor anyone can.

"It will depend on a lot of factors, such as if the club needs to sell any players or not."

The bigger picture

Oblak has been with Atleti since 2014, taking in 303 appearances while helping the club to Europa League and La Liga title triumphs.

The 28-year-old is happy in the Spanish capital and sees no reason to be dragged into a debate regarding a potential big-money switch elsewhere.

He added: "I have nothing to say about my future, I have been at Atleti seven years and I have two years left on my contract.

"I have played more than 300 games here and, while I enjoy having won La Liga Santander, I'm not thinking about anything else.

"I'm here, I'm happy. We'll see what the future brings."

