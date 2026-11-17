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Lionel Messi's story with the Argentina national team did not end the moment he stepped away from the pitch in his country's shirt. Even after his decision to retire from international football, the Argentina captain's name still features prominently in the plans of his coach Lionel Scaloni, who appears ready to give him a new role within the national team, but this time away from the field of play.

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Scaloni didn't rule out Messi joining his coaching staff one day, and he did it with a smile. With his assistant Walter Samuel leaving the Argentina set-up, the coach issued an indirect invitation to the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, leaving the door open for a return in a different capacity.

The Argentine coach's comments came on the eve of the friendly against Costa Rica. They put Messi's future back in the spotlight after the end of his international career, and fuelled speculation that his relationship with the national team he led to glory more than once might continue.

Scaloni made no secret of wanting Messi to keep playing for as long as possible. He believes the Argentine star can carry on for several more years, perhaps even beyond 2030, despite his advancing age and his departure from the national team.

The Argentina boss said: "I think he will keep playing, and he will carry on even beyond 2030. He has already declined to play for the national team, but I hope, as a footballer, that he continues his career for as long as possible."

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The most intriguing part of Scaloni's comments came when he turned to the possibility of Messi joining the Argentina coaching staff, after Walter Samuel announced he was leaving for a new professional challenge.

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Then he added, jokingly: "If he wants to come here, there is no problem. Now that Walter has gone, listen, let him come."

The remark was light-hearted, but it showed how much Scaloni values his relationship with Messi. It also revealed he'd welcome the Argentine legend staying within the national team set-up, even if he has decided to end his international career as a player.

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Samuel's exit has left a vacancy on the coaching staff, and Scaloni used it to make his playful offer. It hands Messi a new possible route back to the national team he represented in 208 international matches, scoring 126 goals.

The international journey ends, but the door stays open

Messi is preparing for a new chapter in his career, having called time on his international appearances after an extraordinary journey. Along the way he became Argentina's all-time top scorer and one of the country's greatest icons of all time.

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His relationship with Argentina wasn't always easy. Messi endured years of criticism and pressure before changing the story completely, leading his country to the 2021 Copa América title and then the 2022 World Cup, the ultimate, long-awaited dream.

His contract at American club Inter Miami runs until December 2028, and his priority appears to be enjoying his football at club level. Scaloni, though, still hopes he'll stay involved in the game, whether as a player or in a coaching role in the future.

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Scaloni doesn't seem willing to picture the national team without Messi at all. He was one of the key figures in the coach's successful project and an essential partner in the achievements that took Argentina back to the summit of world football.

An eagerly awaited return to the Monumental

Messi, meanwhile, is set to return to the Monumental in the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires, on 19 January 2027, when Inter Miami face River Plate in a friendly as both teams prepare for the new season.

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The game carries special significance for him. It takes him back to one of the most important stadiums of his international career, around three months after he was overcome with emotion during his farewell ceremony with the national team.

Plenty of big names are expected to feature, led by Luis Suárez, Nicolás Otamendi and Casemiro, along with several players who previously shone in La Liga, such as Montiel, Rodrigo De Paul and Ángel Correa.

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All eyes, though, will be on Messi. He'll walk back out at the Monumental amid huge anticipation, in a scene loaded with symbolism: the stadium is tied to one of the most important moments of his farewell to the Argentine supporters.

For fans of the legend, it's a fresh chance to watch him in Buenos Aires and enjoy his touches and skills at a stadium associated with the finest moments of his Argentina career.

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Both clubs are expected to announce the organisational details, the date tickets go on sale and the accompanying events through their official channels in the coming period.

Between Scaloni's playful invitation to join the coaching staff and the eagerly awaited return to the Monumental, Messi's relationship with Argentine football doesn't look like ending with his international retirement, even if the nature of his presence changes in the next chapter.