Jude Bellingham is rediscovering his best form at Real Madrid after two seasons that fell short of expectations. The England midfielder has looked sharp since the campaign began, scoring against Espanyol and then dazzling against Real Sociedad, where he set up both Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior with two decisive assists.

Speaking to Real Madrid's official media, Bellingham said his new role hands him room to express himself. "I feel greater freedom again, greater freedom to decide when to drop back, when to push forward, or when to make runs into the penalty area," he explained.

"I think this is the best position for me, as it allows me to show all my abilities," the England international added. "I am truly grateful to the coach for his trust in me and for giving me the chance to play this way."

For Bellingham, this strong start matters ahead of a fixture pile-up that begins with the Champions League. He is adamant the team must keep the momentum going through the weeks ahead.

"It is extremely important to build momentum," he said. "Now comes a difficult phase with the start of the Champions League, where the matches pile up, and it is good to have a good start." He noted that the influx of new signings needs time to bed in.

He praised how quickly the new arrivals have settled, insisting they have made a positive impression in the dressing room and on the pitch. That is no small feat given the pressure of joining a club Madrid's size under a new coach and staff.

Bellingham also pointed to the team's collective improvement. Aggressive pressing and winning the ball back quickly after losing it, he reckoned, were among the key reasons Real Madrid have looked in better shape from the off.