Not the striker: Barcelona reach agreement on new signing

Barcelona have taken a decisive step towards securing their goalkeeping future, agreeing a deal with Turkish side Fenerbahce for Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic. The move is designed to line up a reliable successor as Wojciech Szczesny's contract runs down.

According to Spanish newspaper "Sport", Fenerbahce have already accepted Barcelona's offer for Livakovic. The deal, worth around 4 million euros, is now set to move into the paperwork and official procedures stage.

Livakovic to Barcelona in 2027

Over the coming weeks, Barcelona expect to complete the documents tied to the deal before agreeing to loan the Croatian back for one season. He will finish the current campaign with Fenerbahce, then return to Barca next summer to join the squad.

Fans may be waiting on a new striker in the closing days of the window, but the club have already moved on the goalkeeping front. Szczesny is entering the final year of his contract, and the sporting management want a ready-made replacement alongside Joan Garcia from next season.

The Catalan club believe Livakovic has exactly the profile required to fill that role. At around 4 million euros, the management see the deal as a smart chance to lock down one of the team's key positions well in advance.

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The Croatian goalkeeper welcomes the move

The player himself poses no obstacle. Livakovic views a switch to Barcelona very positively and is simply waiting for the final steps to be wrapped up.

Fenerbahce's acceptance has pushed the deal into its final stages. Barcelona will soon start preparing the necessary documents to complete the signing, then finalise the loan that keeps the goalkeeper in action through the current season.

Livakovic's agent returns to the fore

One familiar figure stands out in the deal: Croatian agent Andy Bara, who enjoys a strong relationship with the Barcelona hierarchy. For years he has kept close ties with the club's officials, chief among them Deco and Joan Laporta.

Bara has worked on several Barcelona deals before, including those for Dani Olmo and Joan Garcia. The club rate his methods highly, particularly his knack for finding solutions in negotiations even when they turn tricky.

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