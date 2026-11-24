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At Al Ahly, sackings do not always come down to defeat. Sometimes the reason runs much deeper, and that is what broadcaster Ahmed Shobeir revealed just hours after Egyptian club Al Ahly announced the dismissal of their Moroccan coach Hussein Ammouta and his backroom staff following a 2-0 defeat to Pyramids.

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Everyone assumed the defeat to Pyramids had cost Ammouta his job. Shobeir turned that on its head. The problem, he insisted, lay neither in the results nor in the management, but in something you can't see on the pitch that still wrecks any team from within: the players simply weren't convinced by the coach.

Al Ahly ended the debate over their head coach's future in the early hours of Tuesday morning, officially announcing his dismissal. The board then moved quickly to find a new coach to lead the team through the coming period. There's no room for delay or risk.

In an official statement, Al Ahly said : "The club thanked Captain Hussein Ammouta and his backroom staff for the period in which they were in charge of the first team." The decision, the statement explained, followed the vision presented by vice-president Yassin Mansour and board member Sayed Abdel Hafeez, who are tasked with overseeing football matters.

Mansour and Abdel Hafeez would put forward candidates for the job within the next few hours, the statement added. That's a clear sign the board had been weighing the decision for some time rather than simply waiting on the Pyramids result.

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Ahmed Shobeir told the full story, though, setting social media alight with a post on his X account. "Why did Ammouta have to leave Al Ahly? The worst thing for players, guys, is not being convinced by the coach!" he wrote.

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Shobeir added: "Even though they all say he is very polite and extremely respectful, technically there was no harmony between the players and Ammouta. Things kept building day after day until we reached the defeat to Pyramids, and after that it became very difficult for him to stay."

That was the real crisis in a nutshell. By all accounts, Ammouta was a respectful, polite man, and nobody had any moral or administrative dispute with him. In the dressing room, though, a clear technical gap had opened up. The players didn't buy into his ideas or trust his methods. Every day the gap grew wider, until there was no way back.

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Against Pyramids, Al Ahly produced a poor display, unworthy of the champions of Africa. Defeat left them stuck on 20 points and down in third in the Egyptian league table. Pyramids moved on to 27 points at the top, while arch-rivals Zamalek climbed to second on 22 points after beating El Gouna 2-1 in the same round.