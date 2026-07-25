At the Bastian Schweinsteiger Cup, a charity golf tournament, former Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper Oliver Kahn told BR24 he is sceptical about a quick turnaround under the newly appointed national coach.

"Personally, I don't believe it is as easy as many imagine. I believe the problems may well run deeper," Kahn explained. He said Klopp must first answer some fundamental questions.

"What kind of players do they want to develop over the next few years? What kind of players do they want to have at all? How do they want to play football?" the former goalkeeper and chairman of Bayern Munich continued.

Still, Klopp is "a very experienced man who can certainly make a difference", Kahn said. Former team-mate Schweinsteiger also believes the DFB have made the right choice with the 59-year-old. "It will certainly be a task for him, but he is an excellent coach. I think Jürgen Klopp is the right coach for the current situation."

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Jürgen Klopp replaces Julian Nagelsmann at the DFB

The DFB officially unveiled Klopp as the new national coach yesterday, Friday. He replaces Julian Nagelsmann, who stepped down from his post after the embarrassing exit in the round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup against Paraguay.

Klopp takes charge of the team for the first time at the start of the Nations League on 24 September in Amsterdam against the Netherlands. They then play three more matches by 4 October.