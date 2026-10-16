Big numbers don't always prove a star's worth. Neymar holds the record for the most expensive transfer in history, but Argentina's Enzo Fernandez is the only player whose fee has smashed through the 100 million euro barrier twice. It's a story that raises awkward questions about whether his market value matches his impact.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" report that Paris Saint-Germain paid 222 million euros to prise Neymar away from Barcelona. Enzo Fernandez, meanwhile, has been the subject of two huge deals: the first to Chelsea for 121 million euros in January 2023, the second to Manchester City for more than 145 million euros last summer, according to the account given in the report.

Benfica had taken Enzo from Argentina's River Plate for 44.25 million euros. Then came the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he caught the eye and lifted the trophy with Argentina alongside Lionel Messi.

So do the midfielder's qualities justify that sort of outlay? His international standing and technical ability are not in doubt, but how much he actually influences results for the teams he plays for remains a live argument.

At Chelsea, Enzo couldn't drag the club back towards its former standing. He brought a leader's personality, a powerful shot and the lungs to cover every blade of grass in midfield. His most notable honour there was the Club World Cup.

Individually, the numbers read 31 goals and 30 assists in 170 matches. Decent figures for a midfielder. Not enough, though, to settle the debate over paying exceptional sums for him, particularly with the criticism aimed at a style sometimes built on excessive exertion.

Recent incidents have thickened the controversy. The report points to his violent challenge on Cubarsi in the most recent World Cup final, then a striking moment during the meeting between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, when he collided with the referee from behind while chasing the ball and sent the official sprawling.

Why no foul was awarded against Enzo became the question of the night, with the video assistant referee technology criticised for failing to intervene. Between the enormous financial value and the rumbling debate over his performances and his conduct, the biggest question remains: is Enzo Fernandez delivering something equal to the money paid to sign him, or has his name become bigger than his impact on the pitch?