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Alejandro Balde, the Barcelona star, continues to attract the interest of clubs in the English Premier League, following the reduction of his role in the plans of coach Hansi Flick.

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Alejandro Baldé continues to attract interest from the Premier League, with the Barcelona star's role in Hansi Flick's plans shrinking by the week.

According to Sport, Liverpool are among the clubs watching Baldé's situation closely ahead of the winter transfer window.

This time the push came from Danny Murphy. The former Liverpool man publicly backed a move for Baldé, pointing out that the Reds already have Ronald Araújo on loan from Barcelona.

Speaking to Betarades, Murphy reckons Baldé has exactly what Liverpool need at left-back, a position that still raises doubts despite the arrival of Milos Kerkez.

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Murphy said: "I think Baldé could be a fantastic player for Liverpool, because he has exceptional talent, as well as his experience of playing for a big club and the pressures that come with that. He is a good player."

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He also addressed the struggles facing Kerkez as the Hungarian looks to nail down a place under Andoni Iraola.

"I think Liverpool will look for a left-back, although the matter is complicated because I don't know Kerkez personally," Murphy explained. "I know he puts in a lot of effort, and that can be seen through his energy on the pitch, and it also seems clear that he cares about the team."

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For the former Reds midfielder, Baldé's time at Barcelona gives him a crucial edge over the other candidates.

"The most important thing is to sign a player who does not make you doubt his ability to withstand the pressures that come with playing for a big club," he said.

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England's interest in the Barcelona defender keeps growing. Manchester United and Manchester City have joined Liverpool in being linked with his future.

Baldé's camp, led by Jorge Mendes, are busy weighing up options for January. A loan until the end of the season is their preference.

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Roma also looked at the possibility of signing him. According to Il Messaggero, though, Gian Piero Gasperini chose to prioritise strengthening his attack instead. Juventus and Monaco round out the list of interested clubs.

Barcelona now have a decision to make, with Baldé potentially on his way out during the next window.

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The backing from England shows no sign of letting up. Murphy, a name still held in high regard at Anfield, clearly believes the Spain international would be a perfect fit for Liverpool.