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Three big names were on Barcelona's table, and only one left Deco with regrets. In an interview that was far from ordinary, Barça's sporting director broke his silence and revealed the forward he was deeply disappointed not to have signed.

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Barcelona have landed top-class forwards in recent years, but plenty of their attempted deals have fallen through. Sometimes money got in the way. Sometimes the situation at other clubs did.

Deco, Barcelona's sporting director, has now revealed which of three big-name forwards he was most disappointed not to sign. He was speaking to Bojan Krkić on the programme "Tot Costa" on "Radio Catalunya".

Asked to choose between Argentina's Julián Álvarez of Atlético Madrid, Colombia's Luis Díaz, now at Bayern Munich, and Portugal's Bernardo Silva, now a Real Madrid midfielder, Deco paused for a moment before settling on his answer.

In the interview, carried by "Mundo Deportivo", Deco replied simply: "Luis Díaz". Two words, but they revealed just how much regret the Barcelona hierarchy still feel over losing that deal.

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Nico Williams didn't feature in the question. The Athletic Bilbao man had been involved in a long transfer saga before Julián, but Deco only had the three names to weigh up.

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Deco was referring to the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 seasons, when Díaz wanted out of Liverpool. Barcelona were very interested and in constant contact with him, and the Colombian winger was just as keen on a move to the Catalan club.

Díaz saw Barcelona as the ideal project and was waiting for a single signal to complete the deal. Barça's hierarchy, meanwhile, did everything in their power to persuade Liverpool to let him go.

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Liverpool's huge asking price killed it. The demand came at a difficult time for the Catalan club's budget, with a crippling financial crisis stopping them from paying the large sums the transfer market required.

Barcelona tried repeatedly and stayed in constant contact with the player and his agent. It wasn't enough. The English club's figures were beyond Barça's means at the time, and the Catalan dream of signing the Colombian winger fell apart.

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Díaz eventually left for Bayern Munich in the summer of 2025. Barcelona lost one of the most important targets they'd spent two seasons working on, and the player ended up at a direct European rival.

Pace, dribbling ability and a sharp eye for goal have made Díaz one of the best wingers in the world in recent years, and left him sought after by Europe's biggest clubs.

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Álvarez eventually chose Atlético Madrid, while Bernardo Silva continued his career with Real Madrid. Still, Deco stressed that his biggest regret was Díaz in particular.

So will Barcelona go back in for Díaz one day, or did the chance vanish for good when he moved to Bayern Munich?

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Deco's words confirm Barcelona came very close to a major deal, with money the only obstacle. Catalan fans are still left wondering what might have happened had Díaz worn the Blaugrana shirt.