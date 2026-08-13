Atletico Madrid are determined to keep their Spanish player Marc Pubill, who is attracting growing interest from Arsenal.

According to "Sport", Atletico have made it clear they will not listen to any offers for the Spain international.

Pubill's rise has been remarkable. Back in May 2025, he was playing right-back in the second division with Almeria. Now he is a world champion and one of the key men in Diego Simeone's defence, having switched to centre-back.

Atletico paid 16 million euros to sign him in July 2025, but he barely registered with his manager on arrival. His first start did not come until 29 November, and it arrived at centre-back, a position he was not used to playing.

Thrown in while Atletico were struggling defensively, Pubill delivered. He became one of the centre-backs Simeone trusts in the big matches, and that form earned him a call-up to the Spain squad.

Strength and sharpness define his game. He gives everything in every match and puts in maximum effort on the pitch, which is why he slotted so neatly into the club's philosophy.

That form has caught Arsenal's eye. The Gunners have already contacted Atletico to open negotiations, only to get a firm response: the Spanish club will not listen to any offers for Pubill.

His release clause stands at 500 million euros, and he is tied to a contract with Atletico until 2030.

The situation echoes what Julian Alvarez is going through, with Atletico refusing to sanction his departure despite his desire to join Barcelona.

Pubill, though, has never once hinted at wanting to leave Atleti. Quite the opposite. He is thoroughly happy at the club.