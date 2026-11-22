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UEFA has appointed Norwegian referee Espen Eskås to take charge of Real Madrid's clash with PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase, as Real Madrid seek to maintain a perfect record.

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According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Eskås is one of UEFA's elite-category referees and has held his international badge since 2017.

The game will be his fifth in UEFA club competitions this season. He has also taken charge of two UEFA Nations League matches.

It will be the fourth time Eskås has refereed Real Madrid in European competition. Los Blancos won all three of the previous games.

His most recent Madrid match came in the group stage last season, when Real Madrid thrashed visitors Monaco 6-1 on 20 January this year.

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Before that, he oversaw Real Madrid's meeting with French side Stade Brestois in the group stage of the 2024-2025 season, a 3-0 win for Los Blancos.

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His first Real Madrid game came in the group stage of the 2023-2024 season, when they beat Union Berlin 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu.

PSV Eindhoven are a different story. Despite the club's rich history in continental tournaments, the Norwegian has never refereed them in European competition.

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His experience with Dutch teams is limited to matches involving Ajax and Vitesse Arnhem, plus a handful of fixtures featuring the Netherlands senior side and the Netherlands Under-17s.

English referee Darren England will run the video assistant referee technology for Real Madrid against PSV Eindhoven.

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At the start of the 2026-2027 season, UEFA pushed to bring refereeing standards in domestic and continental competitions closer together, holding extensive meetings with refereeing officials from all 55 national associations. The goal is more consistent application of the Laws of the Game, and fewer differences between countries in how contentious incidents are interpreted.

The new measures target more effective playing time and less time-wasting, particularly around goal kicks, throw-ins, substitutions and injuries. UEFA wants referees to enforce them strictly and consistently.

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The governing body also focused on how video assistant referee technology is used. It stressed that VAR should only intervene for clear and decisive errors, or significant incidents the referee was unable to see, rather than turning reviews of footage into a re-refereeing of every detail of the match.