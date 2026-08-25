According to a report by Sky, Birmingham City would let Ducksch leave for a fee of just €500,000. The striker is said to want a return to Germany after only one year in England and, according to Sky, several Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga clubs are keeping a close eye on him.

The report does not say exactly which clubs they are. Hertha BSC, Augsburg, Wolfsburg and Ducksch's former club Hannover 96 have most recently been mentioned in the media as interested parties. Sky add that alongside first and second-division clubs from Germany, MLS is also an attractive option, including Orlando City and Atlanta United, but the 32-year-old has so far rejected all enquiries from the USA.

Ducksch joined Birmingham from Werder Bremen last year for €2 million after four seasons on the Weser. He was mostly a regular starter for the Championship club last season, posting 11 goals and two assists in 36 appearances across all competitions. His contract still runs until 2028, but speculation over an early exit surfaced as early as the end of July.

Marvin Ducksch joked about a possible return to Werder Bremen

Back then, Bild reported that Ducksch had told Birmingham he wanted to leave and that the club were open to it. The former Bremen player wants a club for the autumn of his career where he can take on an even more important and responsible sporting role.

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Could that also mean a return to Werder? Ducksch himself recently fuelled the speculation when, after the return of his once ideal strike partner Niclas Füllkrug to SVW, he told Bild with a wink: "Maybe all he's missing now is his old strike partner." However, Werder have already signed two new centre-forwards this summer in Füllkrug and Cedric Itten, and are already quite well stocked at number nine.

From 2021 to 2025, Ducksch enjoyed the best spell of his professional career in Bremen and at one point even became a Germany international. After very strong opening months in the 2023/24 Bundesliga season, then Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann called him up for the first time in November 2023 and handed him a brief appearance in each of the disappointing friendlies against Turkey (2-3) and Austria (0-2). Those two caps remain the only ones he has won, and Ducksch has not been called up by Germany again since.