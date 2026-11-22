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Leeds United forward Noah Okafor has revealed the depth of his recent fitness struggles following a match-winning performance against Chelsea. The Swiss international was the catalyst for a dominant 4-1 victory at Stamford Bridge, proving his worth after a difficult spell on the sidelines.

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Overcoming injury hurdles at Elland Road

Okafor has candidly discussed the fitness battles he faced behind the scenes before his starring role in Leeds's emphatic victory over Chelsea. The 26-year-old winger has been a vital component of the Whites' attacking unit, but his recent path to the starting lineup was hampered by a persistent adductor problem that threatened his involvement in the trip to West London. His dedication paid off handsomely as he helped secure Leeds' first win at Stamford Bridge since 1999.

Speaking about his road to recovery, the forward highlighted the intensity of his rehabilitation process over the last month. "The last two, three weeks I was struggling a little bit with my adductors and I worked really hard," Okafor revealed, as quoted by The Yorkshire Post. The winger was also quick to acknowledge the support system at the club that facilitated his quick return to action. "Also a big compliment on the medical staff, like they put me back as quick as possible. I have full trust from the manager, from the whole team, from the whole players. They know my qualities," he added.

Demolishing the Blues at Stamford Bridge

Okafor’s impact on the pitch was immediate and devastating for Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea side. He opened his account by clinically slotting a finish past Emiliano Martinez into the bottom corner, before later connecting with an Ethan Ampadu delivery to power home his second. These goals, combined with a Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty and a late Brenden Aaronson strike, ensured a miserable afternoon for the hosts.

The Swiss star believes that his current form is a direct result of the belief shown in him by the Leeds coaching staff and his teammates. "I try to help them with full intensity, with my potential, with my game, how I beat the opponent how I score. Like this, I can help the team. And yeah, when I have the confidence, I can perform. I’m happy about my goals, that I can help the team with this," Okafor noted.

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Leeds rediscover their clinical edge

The victory in London marks a significant turnaround for Leeds, who had struggled to find the back of the net in several recent outings. Before a narrow win against Tottenham Hotspur prior to the international break, the Whites had failed to score in consecutive matches. Okafor noted that the team had focused heavily on their finishing during training sessions to address these previous frustrations.

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"It means a lot. I think the hard work in the last days, in the last couple of weeks [paid off]. In some other games, we weren't able to score. That's football. We did a lot of draws, so we trained a lot in front of the goal. Today was a back-to-back win and that's why we celebrate. We know we have quality up front and also quality behind. We are a strong team. We have a strong mentality. We work hard. And today we gifted ourselves with this [win]," he stated.

Building momentum for the campaign

Despite his recent goalscoring exploits, Okafor is still chasing full match sharpness, having yet to complete a full 90 minutes in a Premier League fixture this term. His ability to produce game-changing moments, such as his late winner against Spurs and this brace against Chelsea, has made him indispensable, but he remains focused on maintaining his physical condition for the long haul.

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Looking ahead to the busy winter schedule, the attacker is determined to stay in the selection frame by maintaining a positive outlook and a high work rate. "I just have to keep fit, train hard, keep smiling - and then I can help the team every game," Okafor concluded.