Noa Lang is punished and misses crunch match against Arsenal

Noa Lang is missing from Napoli's matchday squad on Wednesday evening. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that on X. The Italian giants face Arsenal in the league phase of the Champions League.

Romano says disciplinary reasons are behind Lang's absence. The winger still spent 90 minutes on the bench in Saturday's 3-2 away defeat to Inter.

"He did not behave in the right way. Noa has already apologised and the matter is closed," sporting director Giovanni Manna is quoted as saying in the Italian media.

Manna says Lang did not behave in the right way on Tuesday, which led coach Massimiliano Allegri to step in. The Dutchman will watch the European blockbuster against Arsenal from the stands.

Relations between Lang and Antonio Conte, Allegri's predecessor, were very poor. According to the winger, the now departed coach did not treat him well last season.

During the winter break, the former PSV player opted for a loan spell at Galatasaray. Lang returned to Napoli in the summer, where he does not have a starting place.