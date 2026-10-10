In recent weeks, officials at the German record champions had still pointed to the exceptional talent's long-term contract, which runs until 2029. Before the Bundesliga game at FC Augsburg, though, Eberl struck a different tone. He made clear Bayern want to get it signed off soon.

"Our wish has been clearly stated," said the 53-year-old on DAZN and stressed: "We would like to keep working with Michael for a long time, beyond 2029, ideally by extending." Olise, after all, is a "world-class player who is still not at the end". Eberl had not previously spoken so clearly about Bayern's plans to extend the Frenchman's deal. In September, he told Sport Bild only that they wanted to "know by next summer" "whether there is a tendency from his side towards an extension or not".

At the same time, Eberl said "honestly" that "there have not been any talks at all yet". Addressing the recent rumours, he added: "What is happening around us has not happened at all yet". Even so, Bayern are "quite clear" in wanting to keep Olise beyond 2029. "That is our wish, but there is also a third party."

FC Bayern Munich: How much salary is Michael Olise set to earn in future?

Details have recently started to emerge over how FCB allegedly want to make a long-term stay attractive to the 24-year-old. Fabrizio Romano, for example, reported on a Ballon d'Or clause, under which Olise would receive a bonus payment if he were to win the coveted award.

Sky went much further. According to the report, Bayern want to tempt the France international with a contract running until 2032. A possible annual salary of €25 million has been mentioned. That would put Olise in the same salary bracket as top earners Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala. He is currently said to earn around €14 million per year. Even at Real Madrid, it is now said they expect the attacking player to stay with the German record champions. Los Blancos have been strongly linked with an interest in signing him for some time.

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Will Michael Olise get a release clause?

One condition could shape any contract extension: people around Olise say he would only sign if it includes a release clause. The attacker already had that option in place at former club Crystal Palace. Bayern triggered it in 2024 and signed Olise for €53 million. His current contract, by contrast, does not contain a release clause.

For now, negotiations with Kane take priority before the contract poker with Olise begins. The Englishman's contract expires at the end of the season. Talks with the striker have dragged on for weeks. Kane himself recently offered hope of a quick resolution. "We are pretty close. I feel comfortable. It will not be too long before there is an announcement," said the 33-year-old, speaking of "open discussions".