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Vini Jr HIC 2:1Getty/GOAL
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

No options: one destination for Vinícius if he does not renew with Real Madrid

Transfers
Vinicius Junior
Espanyol vs Real Madrid
Espanyol
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Arsenal vs Coventry City
Arsenal
Coventry City
Premier League
Brazil
Spain
England

The Brazilian star and Real Madrid have so far failed to reach an agreement over the renewal.

Arsenal want Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior and have started weighing up whether they can afford the deal, though the situation remains at a very early stage, according to sources who spoke to ESPN.

The 26-year-old has just one year left on his Real Madrid contract.

According to the sources, Arsenal are the only realistic destination for Vinicius this summer, should he and the Spanish club fail to agree fresh terms.

Read also

Real Madrid set date to unveil their latest signing

Rodri informs Manchester City of his stance on moving to Real Madrid

Premier League
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Coventry City crest
Coventry City
COV
LaLiga
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA

Madrid's interest in Leipzig's young winger Yan Diomande should also be read through the lens of Vinicius' future at the club.

Vinicius scored four goals in five matches for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup, but couldn't stop the Seleção crashing out to Norway in the last 16.

The Brazilian arrived from Flamengo in 2018 and has racked up the honours since. He has won the Champions League twice, La Liga three times, the Spanish Super Cup three times and the Copa del Rey once.

Earlier this week, Arsenal confirmed the signing of Greek winger Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge. Belgian winger Leandro Trossard left the Gunners for Turkey's Besiktas earlier this month.

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