No one is safe at Real Madrid: Mourinho prepares the "massacre"

Real Madrid have not been content with igniting the transfer market through a series of major signings. Now they face another battle, no less difficult, over the restructuring of their current squad. As the club edges closer to completing further deals, offloading a number of players has become unavoidable, placing the sporting management before decisive choices that could completely alter the shape of the team before the new season kicks off.

Bernardo Silva, Marc Cucurella, Denzel Dumfries and Ibrahima Konaté lead the group of prominent names who have already bolstered the ranks, raising the team's ambitions to even greater heights.

More reinforcements are still on the agenda. The signing of Yan Diomande has become all but done, while the club's officials have finally become convinced that bringing in Rodri represents the final piece in José Mourinho's project.

But this plan hinges on one fundamental, non-negotiable condition, namely parting ways with a number of players before completing any new deals, according to the Spanish newspaper "Marca".

The real challenge for the sporting management does not lie in signing new players. It lies in carrying out a complex exit process spanning various positions in the team.

Mourinho has drawn up the outlines of his ideal line-up, yet reaching it requires difficult decisions, whether concerning players who do not figure in his tactical plans, young talents who need regular playing time, or names whose sale could provide the liquidity needed to complete the remaining strategic deals.

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Asencio: the first casualty

Raúl Asencio is the name closest to leaving Real Madrid during the current transfer window.

That comes despite considerable effort from the Spanish defender throughout the summer break. He undertook an intensive physical programme aimed at convincing Mourinho he could stay and turn around a season that looks extremely difficult for him.

The Portuguese coach's vision is entirely different. He places the signing of a new centre-back among his priorities and believes the team needs restructuring in this position, making Asencio the leading candidate to depart, with the club searching for the best formula to complete his exit.

Camavinga: a deal that could change everything

In midfield, attention turns to Eduardo Camavinga, who remains one of the Real Madrid players who most attract the interest of clubs, particularly in the English Premier League.

Selling him for a large sum could greatly ease the deal for the midfielder Mourinho considers a key element in his new project, and the club knows it.

Although the France international's contract runs until the summer of 2029, and the coach is not pushing for his departure, the player is no longer among the list of untouchable names, especially after a season marked by few appearances and a decline in form.

Even so, Real Madrid will not agree to let him go unless an offer arrives that matches his technical and market value.

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Gonzalo turns the equation on its head

The attack witnessed a sudden shift during preparations for the new season. Gonzalo had been close to leaving in light of several offers, then Mourinho completely changed his stance, convinced the team does not have another striker with his qualities.

The Portuguese coach believes Gonzalo is the out-and-out striker capable of forcing defenders to drop back, excelling in the air and providing different attacking solutions when matches call for a direct style of play.

For that reason, Mourinho is seeking to convince him to stay, despite the fact that he did not get enough opportunities last season and was the only natural alternative to Kylian Mbappé.

Endrick and Mastantuono facing the loan option

The decision to keep Gonzalo has had a direct impact on Endrick, who finds himself once again facing strong competition for his position.

The Brazilian striker needs to play regularly to continue his development, so a loan appears a strongly considered option if the current situation persists, so that his career does not stall at an important stage of his growth.

The same applies to the Argentine Franco Mastantuono, who left a superb impression on Mourinho from the very first training sessions and confirmed he possesses the talent that prompted Real Madrid to sign him.

Despite the great confidence he enjoys within the club, the idea of loaning him out has begun to gain momentum, with the aim of giving him the chance to play regularly and gain the necessary experience before returning to the Santiago Bernabéu.

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The Nico Paz lesson maps out the path

Within Valdebebas, officials constantly recall the experience of Nico Paz, who developed remarkably after leaving Real Madrid's academy and undertaking a new experience away from the club.

That experience has become a model to follow when dealing with young talents. The club's officials believe continuous playing time is the best way to accelerate a player's development.

The same logic has begun to shape their thinking on Mastantuono. No one doubts his potential, but the question is where he will get enough playing time to hone his talent.

In the end, it will be up to José Mourinho to resolve this dilemma, after his technical choices contributed to creating one of the most complex files within Real Madrid during the summer transfer market.