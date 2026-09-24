"Kloppo immediately did something unusual: naming 44 players for an international call-up, that has never happened before," wrote the veteran of MLS club Vancouver Whitecaps in a post on the platform LinkedIn and stressed: "No one saw that coming."

Müller does not think it is a bad thing at all that Klopp is using an XXL squad with two separate groups for his first four internationals as Germany coach. "That way, right at the start of his time in office, he can give many players the chance to present themselves in the national team," he said.

Only in the summer, Müller and Klopp were still working together as an expert duo for MagentaTV at the World Cup, which was disappointing from a German perspective. Now the long-serving Bayern Munich player is watching purely as a spectator. "And above all, there is one thing I am - curious to see how he will approach it," he wrote, adding the demand: "What I generally expect from coaches is that a clear signature is visible. I like one better, perhaps another less. That is normal and initially says nothing about a team's chances of success. But a coach with a clearly recognisable playing idea is an important source of guidance for players."

Which opponents will Jürgen Klopp face first as Germany coach?

From Müller's point of view, a successful team above all need "a shared, ordered chaos", the 37-year-old said from his own experience. For him, that describes "best how to be successful on the green pitch in the long term".

Klopp can still call on 43 players in his first training camp as Germany coach after Brajan Gruda's injury-related withdrawal. His debut comes against the Netherlands in the Nations League. After that away trip, there are two meetings with Greece and one with Serbia waiting.