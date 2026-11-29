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Borussia Dortmund feel the referee did them a disservice in their 2-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen. The decision to rule out what would have been a second goal from Nico Schlotterbeck particularly angered BVB.

Coach Niko Kovac let rip after the final whistle in an interview with DAZN, questioning referee Daniel Schlager's decision. "Look at Mr Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper, editor's note). He can see the ball the whole time. No one can tell me that's offside. I won't accept that. It's the wrong decision. It would have been 2-0 before half-time," the Croatian fumed.

Nico Schlotterbeck headed a cross from the left into the Leverkusen net, but the goal did not stand. Serhou Guirassy had not touched the cross, but he was in an offside position and, in the referee's view, significantly obstructed Bayer goalkeeper Mark Flekken's sight of the ball.

Waldemar Anton also questioned the decision and criticised the officiating. "I don't know how that can be offside. The goalkeeper didn't complain. In general, the referee wasn't good today. You have to be honest about that. That's not an excuse, but in a game like this, blowing for every little thing and handing out yellow cards isn't good for the game. There were a lot of decisions I disagreed with. Ruling out the 2-0 goal is brutal. I'm interested to hear what he has to say about it," the defender explained.

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BVB goalkeeper Gregor Kobel agreed: "I find it difficult because he's not in the line of the shot. He reacts normally. If that's going to be given as offside, they need to be more consistent about it. I think there's too much room for interpretation. He wouldn't have reached the ball even if Serhou hadn't been standing there," said the Swiss international.

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Kovac had more than the disallowed goal to complain about. The BVB coach felt other contentious incidents had gone against his side and listed several he disagreed with. "Then there's the foul on Kosta (Konstantinos Karetsas, editor's note), who goes off injured, and that was a kick too. And then we had two penalty incidents in the second half: the holding on Schlotti and the clear foul on Maximilian Beier, where the referee says it wasn't enough for him. What has to happen for a penalty to be given?"

The incident involving Beier particularly troubled the 54-year-old. Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba caught both the ball and Beier's foot in the penalty area. For Kovac, it was a clear penalty: "He definitely gives that foul on the halfway line. Now he wants to tell me it isn't given in the penalty area. No matter where a foul happens, it has to be given." Kovac also raised a possible foul on Schlotterbeck: "Medina holding Schlotterbeck is exactly the same story. I don't need to say much about the referee. His decisions today spoke for themselves."

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Dortmund's first Bundesliga defeat of the season is a particularly costly one. Bayern Munich's 0-0 draw against Hamburg gave BVB the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table to four points, but they failed to take it. Instead, just one point separates the Black and Yellows from the record champions. There is little time to regroup: Dortmund face Eintracht Frankfurt in the last 16 of the DFB Cup on Wednesday.