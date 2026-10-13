No one can displace Rodri: Flick finds a solution to defuse a looming battle at Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong's return to the pitch is drawing closer, but reclaiming his starting place at Barcelona will not be a stroll. It will be a genuine battle, perhaps the hardest of his career with the Blaugrana, given the major changes that have taken place in the team's midfield during his absence.

Former Netherlands star Khalid Boulahrouz has warned his compatriot exactly that, stressing that the road back into the starting line-up has become more complicated than ever.

Speaking on "Ziggo Sport" in comments carried by the newspaper "Sport", Boulahrouz argued that Rodri's arrival has completely changed the picture in Barcelona's midfield, and that the Dutchman now faces far tougher competition than he did before his injury.

The former Chelsea and Sevilla defender insisted that Rodri has become an indispensable player in coach Hansi Flick's system, saying: "As long as Rodri is there, I think that will remain his position. He is an undisputed starter, and he is currently the best midfielder in the world. He is good at winning the ball back, at attacking, and he has an immediate impact. He is the ideal option in that position."

With Rodri a fixed anchor in front of the defence, and the attacking positions usually reserved for Dani Olmo or Fermin Lopez, Boulahrouz reckons Frenkie will have to compete directly with Pedri for the one remaining midfield spot.

He added, laughing: "It will be a real competition between Pedri and Frenkie. They are both wonderful players. Personally, I enjoy watching Frenkie play. Even so, they are two different types of player."

On the difference between the two, he said: "Pedri focuses more on reaching the forwards. He is a link between midfield and attack. Frenkie, on the other hand, is a playmaker, the first player the team looks for when building an attack from the back. He is usually the first point of connection. He is an important player for the team both with and without the ball."

Fierce as that competition looks, Boulahrouz did not rule out a solution that would let the German coach field all three midfielders together, concluding: "I think they could also play very well as a three."

That means not pitting Pedri and De Jong against each other, but packing the trio into one complementary system. Rodri stays untouchable as the anchor in front of the defence, with the other two complementing each other in their roles. Do that and the individual fight for one spot becomes a golden triangle: the best ball-winner in the world, the chief playmaker and the most dangerous link towards the attack.

Frenkie, who is under contract with Barcelona until 2029, is in the final stages of his recovery from the knee injury he sustained during the World Cup. His biggest challenge now is to convince Flick that he deserves to reclaim his place in a midfield that also includes Marc Bernal and Gavi, at a time when reports have emerged suggesting the coach is seriously considering using him as a central defender.



