Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Fluminense v Santos - Brasileirao 2026Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

No one believes me: Neymar reveals a shocking surprise about watching matches

Neymar
Santos FC
Serie A
Brazil

Neymar prefers playing football to watching it

Neymar is loving the form his Santos side are showing, but the legendary forward has also started mapping out what comes after football.

Now 34, with a professional career that began at 17, the Brazilian wants a long break once he hangs up his boots.

Brazilian outlet "Ge Globo" published his comments, made during an interview with the Varanda Gourmet channel.

Neymar said: "It's clear that when I retire, I'll spend a whole year without doing anything at all."

He continued: "I'll live it this way: if today I feel the urge to play football, I'll play. But if today I don't feel like doing anything at all, I won't do anything."

For all his passion for playing, the Brazilian star admitted he can't stand watching matches on the box.

He explained: "No, I don't like it. I love basketball, but I only watch it from time to time. I get angry when I watch football."

Neymar added: "When I talk about this in interviews or with my friends, no one used to believe me. I love football, but I love playing it. As for sitting on the sofa and turning on the TV to watch a match, I can't do that."

He continued: "When the young lads used to stay with me in Paris and Barcelona, on Saturdays and Sundays the TV showed nothing but football matches. I would get extremely angry, and I wouldn't even stay in the living room."

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google